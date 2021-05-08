Bangor State Fair returns August 5

After being put on pause last year due to the pandemic, the summertime staple is coming back as a "condensed" version this year.

BANGOR, Maine — The Cross Insurance Center is hosting what it calls a "condensed" version of the Bangor State Fair this weekend. The event is returning to the Queen City after last year's hiatus due to the pandemic. It lasts all weekend long, starting Thursday, August 5th through Sunday, August 8th.

The opening time on Thursday, August 5th has been delayed to 5 p.m. (originally scheduled for 2 p.m.) due to weather. Organizers said it is possible that time could be changed again depending on the weather that night.

This year's condensed version may not have livestock, truck pulls, or other truck events, or live music, but it will still offer all the traditional fair foods like doughboys, funnel cake, ice cream, and cotton candy, and of course, plenty of rides.

Here's the schedule for the weekend:

Thursday, August 5th: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, August 6th: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 7th: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 8th: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Entry tickets are $5 per person. Children 3 years old and younger can get in for free. Parking is also free.

Organizers said although this year will be a modified version of the typical event, they hope to have the fair back in full force next year.