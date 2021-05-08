Bangor State Fair postponed due to weather; will now open at noon on Friday, Aug. 6

The fair was originally scheduled to begin on Thursday. However, due to bad weather on Thursday, organizers have postponed the fair's opening to noon on Friday.

BANGOR, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired prior to organizers' announcement of the fair's postponement.

The Cross Insurance Center is hosting what it calls a "condensed" version of the Bangor State Fair this weekend. The event is returning to the Queen City after last year's hiatus due to the pandemic.

The fair was originally scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 5. However, due to bad weather on Thursday, organizers have postponed the fair's opening to noon on Friday.

This year's condensed version may not have livestock, truck pulls, or other truck events, or live music, but it will still offer all the traditional fair foods like doughboys, funnel cake, ice cream, and cotton candy, and of course, plenty of rides.

Here's the schedule for the weekend:

Friday, August 6: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 7: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 8: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Entry tickets are $5 per person. Children 3 years old and younger can get in for free. Parking is also free.

Organizers said although this year will be a modified version of the typical event, they hope to have the fair back in full force next year.