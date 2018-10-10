BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- On Wednesday, the 110 feet high Thomas Hill Standpipe was open to the public for visitors to take in the views far and wide.

The standpipe is only open four times each year for the people to climb the one hundred stairs to the tippy top.

The iron tank is encased by a majestic wooden structure built in 1897 and the crown-like promenade that gives Bangor its nickname The Queen City.

Sharon & Roger Crosby travel from Newport just to check out the view from the top. " it's beautiful. We've been wanting to do this for 10 years. We thought we better do it while we're still young to get up those stairs and we had no problem."

The Thomas Hill Standpipe holds 1.5 million gallons of water and is a National Historic Landmark.

The Thomas Hill Standpipe is owned by the Bangor Water District.

© NEWS CENTER Maine