Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes

The Bangor Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for select pets this week as part of a month-long partnership with Quirk Subaru.

BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society.

To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October.

On “National Make A Dog's Day” on Oct. 22, Quirk held a “Fill the Forester” event. They invited the public to fill a car full of pet supplies, which will be raffled off to anyone who adopts a pet this week.

Select future pets at the society dubbed the "Take Me Home Today" animals will have discounted adoption fees this week only -- a sweet deal for the sweet animals. Those with discounted adoption fees this week will be marked with a pumpkin at the shelter.

"They are loved, but it's still a stressful environment for animals to be in a shelter. They're not getting the kind of one-on-one care that each of them deserves, so yeah, we want to send them home" Kathryn Ravenscraft, director of development and communications with the Bangor Humane Society, said.

The “Take Me Home Today" animals are spayed, neutered, have had all their checkups, and are fully vaccinated.

Anyone who can pass the vetting process will receive $75 off kittens and puppies, 50 percent off cats one year or older, 50 percent off rabbits and small animals, as well as $50 off dogs that are one year or older.