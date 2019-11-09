BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor School Department accused of possessing child pornography made his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Alan Kochis is the former business services director for the Bangor School Department, and worked out of Bangor City Hall.

Kochis will remain out on bail until his next November 12 court appearance.

At Wednesday's court appearance, bail was amended to allow Kochis to have access to a designated cell phone for email purposes only.

Kochis was released on $500 bail three weeks ago after he was arrested in Brewer on two counts of possession of sexually explicit materials.

He is not allowed to have unsupervised interactions with children under the age of 18.

RELATED: Court docs show Bangor school worker had 200-plus child porn videos, photos

Kochis resigned from the Bangor School District in August amid child pornography charges and court documents revealing police found more than 200 videos and photos of children porn on the high-ranking employee's computer.

RELATED: Bangor school official resigns amid child porn investigation