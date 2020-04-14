BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor City Council voted on Monday to accept an agreement of a settlement with a Bangor firefighter who was injured on the job.



John York was a member of the Bangor Fire Department when they were called to a fire at John Bapst High School in February of 2015. York was injured after a section of roof collapsed on him while fighting the fire.

The council voted to authorize the settlement of workers' compensation claims and any other claims with York. The settlement will provide a lump sum payment of $200,000 and more than $26,000 for medical expenses, which will fully settle any current and future claims.

The finance committee reviewed and recommended approval of the proposed settlement on April 6.

