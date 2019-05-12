BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is holding its annual Toy Drive to benefit the Salvation Army On Friday, December 6th.

Organizers say this year’s “Fill a Truck” toy drive will take place from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Walmart, located at 900 Stillwater Avenue in Bangor.

Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters said, “Our local Salvation Army currently serves nine communities in the Greater Bangor Area. All donated toys will be distributed to less fortunate children from those communities.”

Betters added, without question, the need is great-so please take this opportunity to make a child’s holiday season a little brighter.

Anyone who wants to contribute can simply drop off a new- unwrapped toy to the officers at the collection site.

Betters said the men and women of the Bangor Police Department are excited to participate in this great event.

