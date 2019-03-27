BANGOR, Maine — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Downeast Credit Union at 24 Springer Drive in Bangor.

Police say the robbery was reported just before 3 this afternoon. The suspect had already fled the scene by the time police arrived and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The vehicle he took off in is described as a maroon or brown single cab chevy pickup truck.

Police believe there are other people involved in the robbery who were in the truck.

"There was only one suspect that we're aware of that made entre into the bank, but we believe that another suspect possibly picked up or dropped off that person, possibly more than one person inside that vehicle we talked about earlier," said Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters.

While a threat was made, police say no weapon was shown Betters said.

There is video surveillance of the incident and police expect to get a photo of the suspect out soon.