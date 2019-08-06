BANGOR, Maine — More than 80 bicycles got new homes on Saturday as the Bangor Police Department hosted it's annual bike auction.

All of the bikes auctioned off were either confiscated by police or unclaimed by the community. According to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department, bicycles are frequently used in Bangor's illegal drug scene.

Those bikes however, are now finding new homes, at unbeatable prices.

"It's a way to get these bikes back into the hands of people who will use them for right reasons. We're just excited to be a part of this, and we know there will be some people pretty happy when they leave today getting a pretty good deal on a bike," said Betters.

All money raised during the auction will go into the Bangor Police Departments community service fund.