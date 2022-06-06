Bangor police asking for help finding Norridgewock man

Graham Lacher, 37, was reportedly last seen Monday afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine — A silver alert was issued by the Bangor Police Department for a Norridgewock man last seen Monday at approximately 4:40 p.m. walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center at 656 State St. in Bangor.

Graham Lacher, 37, reportedly suffers from mental illness and tends to avoid people, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss in a release.

Lacher is a 5'11", 265-pound male with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray/green Carhartt pants, and an orange knit hat. He has long brown hair, a long beard, and glasses, according to the release.

A K9 track was attempted that ended in the area of Eastern Maine Community College.

Anyone who sees or has information regarding Lacher should contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.