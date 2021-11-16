Bangor officials urge people who are homeless to take advantage of resources

The announcement came just as people who stay in camps under I-395 were asked to move for safety reasons.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor city officials are working on ways to move people who are homeless indoors before winter.

Assistant City Manager Courtney O'Donnell says about 170 people currently live on the streets in and around Bangor.

Officials and representatives of partner organizations gathered Tuesday near the Hope House to tell people experiencing homelessness about the resources and services available to them.

"Our goal today is really to reconnect with these individuals and make sure that they are working with a caseworker or navigator to help identify resources that can be useful to them," O’Donnell said. "We are also working with each individual to try and identify an alternative winter plan housing solution, whether that is contacting a relative or a friend to make other arrangements. We are helping to facilitate that."

Also on Tuesday, people who stay in camps under the Interstate 395 bridge were asked to move their camps for safety reasons, O'Donnell said, but campsites near the Hope House are not being asked to move at this time.