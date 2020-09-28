Bangor officials discuss how to reopen Cross Insurance Center safely

City Councilor Ben Sprague says the facility is a key asset for the City of Bangor and since the pandemic, it has been challenging to hold events there.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor City Council held a workshop on Monday to discuss how the City can safely reopen the Cross Insurance Center.

Bangor City Councilor Ben Sprague says the facility is a key asset for the City of Bangor and since the pandemic, it has been challenging to hold events there.

Sprague said he has no doubt that they will come up with a safe way to reopen the building but his question is how they are going to pay for it while the casino revenue is down.

"The Cross Center is paid for with revenue from casino operations, that’s what goes towards the debt service. So, needless to say, things have also been challenging at the casino," Sprague said. "So, we got to talk about what’s the plan forward here? How much can be covered from normal revenues and what happens if it’s not all covered? But most importantly right now is how we safely get this building reopened."

The Cross Insurance Center will be closed to the public, including the Maine Credit Unions Box Office, until further notice.



Tickets for events can still be purchased via https://t.co/nqvkAEduhn and by calling 207.561.8333 during normal Box Office hours. — Cross Insurance Center (@CICBangor) March 13, 2020