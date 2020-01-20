DYER BROOK, Maine — Maine State Police say Richard Matthews, 49, of Bangor crashed his car on Interstate 95 around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in Dyer Brook. In addition to crash injuries, Matthews suffered from hypothermia and frostbite.

Police say Matthews ran a mile to find help. He eventually reached an Oakfield restaurant, where someone dialed 911. He was then transported to Houlton Regional Hospital.

Trooper Hunter J. Cotton responded to the scene of the crash, and determined Matthews swerved to avoid something in the roadway and went off the road, according to the police press release. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Police are reminding Mainers to keep extra warm winter clothes such as warm jackets, hats, gloves, and footwear in their vehicles in case of situations like this.

Maine State Police

