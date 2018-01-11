BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A Bangor man has been indicted on attempted murder charges.

Howard Williams, 54, was indicted by a Penobscot County Grand Jury on attempted murder, aggravated assault, and several other domestic violence charges.

Penobscot District Attorney Chris Almy said the charges stem from an incident in August when Williams allegedly assaulted a woman, holding her down by the throat and threatening her with a large knife.

The woman suffered several injuries during the assault, Almy said.

Williams will be arraigned on the charges in November.

© NEWS CENTER Maine