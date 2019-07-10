OLD TOWN, Maine — Old Town Police was called to check on a person who was in a vehicle at Wicketts Lane and Poplar Street Friday.

When officers arrived, Old Town Deputy Chief Lee Miller said, they noticed a male in a vehicle on the side of the road. Miller said the man appeared to be sleeping and had a handgun sitting next to him in the seat.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Christopher Webber of Bangor.

Miller said they learned Webber was a felon and that the firearm was stolen. When police searched the vehicle they located drug paraphernalia and a police K9 alerted officers of more drugs in a locked backpack.

Webber had over $1100 in cash on him and was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of stolen property, and possession of a schedule W drug.

Webber was transported to Penobscot County Jail where he is currently being held.

Miller said on Monday a search warrant was done on the locked backpack and police located a large amount of drugs, and over $3500 in cash. Police added aggravated Trafficking Schedule Drugs to his charges.

