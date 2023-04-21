x
Bangor man dies after head-on crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth

Both drivers were reportedly taken to the hospital, police said.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Bangor man died from his injuries after a head-on crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth Friday morning. 

Ellsworth police were called to the two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:23 a.m. in the area of the Route 1A and Winkumpaugh intersection, according to the Ellsworth Police Department.

Both drivers were reportedly taken to a hospital. 

One driver, a 43-year-old Bangor man, died as a result of his injuries at the hospital, police said. 

His identity has not yet been released. 

The intersection remained closed for approximately two hours and reopened around 8:40 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. 

"The Ellsworth Police Department was assisted by the Ellsworth Fire and Northern Lights Ambulance," a news release stated. 

