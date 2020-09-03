BANGOR, Maine — Alston Wildes is one lucky Mainer. He has won the lottery not once, but twice.

Wildes, who retired after 40 years in production from the Bangor Daily News in 2007, won $100,000 that same year; and last month he hit the jackpot.

In February, Wildes passed the Cigaret Shopper story in Bangor, despite not being a smoker, and stopped on a whim to buy a lottery ticket. He played the $50 million Cash Blowout game—and his payback was seven-figures.

According to a press release, Wildes will be getting an after-withholding check of more than $700,000. Wildes said, “I feel great and secure.”

In February, the Maine Lottery had nearly $2 million worth of big winners, and a total winner take of slightly more than $16 million.

Maine State Lottery via Facebook

The winners of $10,000 or more are:

$1,000,000 Winner

Alston Wildes of Bangor

$250,000 Winner

Allison Knight of Franklin

$100,000 Winners

Bruce Davis of Ellsworth

Jerid Hall of Brunswick

Wanda Brunelle of Sydney

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

Jennifer Gary of Auburn

Delores Hiller of Thomaston

Wayne Leveille, Jr. of West Enfield

$25,000 to $49,999 Winners

Wayne Palmer of Arundel

Lionel Corey of Springvale

Marjorie Longwood of Surry

Lisa Somes of Hancock

Ralph Allen of Alexander

$10,000 to $24,999 Winners

Eric Trefrey of Livermore Falls

Michael Trask of Winterport

Wayne Prindall, Jr. of Sebago

Philip Shaw, Jr. of Hollis Center

Sara Jandreau of Carmel

David Parsons of Presque Isle

Antonio Alford-El of Worcester, Mass.

