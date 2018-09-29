BANGOR (AP) - A court-appointed receiver says the Bangor Mall's tailspin is leveling off.

Frederick Meno, president and CEO of asset services at The Woodmont Company, tells the Bangor Daily News he sees room for improvement thanks to a good location and demographics. He said he's not aware of any plans to foreclose on the mall, sell it or place it up for auction.

As the receiver company, Woodmont is responsible for the day-to-day leasing, management, and operations of the Maine property.

Meno said he believes the "highest and best use" for the property is to continue as a mall.

He said the goal is to make physical improvements and to better market the facility. But first, the goal is to fill empty stores in the mall.

