Bangor may regulate short-term rentals

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor city officials are starting to discuss how to address increasingly popular short-term rentals, like Airbnb, by possibly setting new guidelines for rentals.

Short-term rentals are typically residential units (a room, apartment, or entire house) that is rented for less than 30 days. Sometimes these are used by tourists, traveling business professionals, among other uses.

The discussion follows a list of recommendations from the Affordable Housing Workgroup for the City to look into.

"One of those recommendations was to come up with a policy for short-term rentals," Bangor City Planner Anne Krieg said.

Krieg said the City is thinking of options, including regulating them or having a simple registration inspection.

"We want to take a look at different neighborhoods, perhaps the city wants to focus on allowing it or disallowing it in different zoning districts or by neighborhood, something that you could do with what is called an overlay district to control it in certain neighborhoods," Krieg said.

More homeowners are requesting to have short-term rentals, so Krieg said it's the right time for the City to discuss how they want to move forward in the new rental market.

"Some of the options that we've offered are to allow it everywhere throughout the city and just have a registration and infections of the unit," Krieg said. "You can also control it by having it be owner-occupied housing, for a Bangor resident to receive income from renting out a room or renting out their home for a certain number of months a year because it does offer a viable option for the traveling public."

Krieg said right now, short-term rentals in Bangor are illegal, even though there are about 94 in operation.

As part of this process—the City of Bangor is seeking public comment regarding any questions, concerns, or opinions from the community.

The virtual meetings will happen via Zoom on two different dates:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Zoom information is available on the City’s meeting calendar. These meetings will also be broadcasted on Facebook.

There is also a survey to gather feedback from residents, property owners, and other stakeholders. You can find a link to that survey here.