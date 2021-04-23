Bangor man's murder trial expected to begin Monday

Rayshaun Moore is accused of killing 25-year-old Demetrius Snow of Bangor in the early morning hours of February 1, 2020

BANGOR, Maine — Jury selection for the trial of a Bangor man charged with murder is underway at the Penobscot County Judicial Center began today.

Rayshaun Moore, 35, is charged with intentional or knowing murder.

Moore is accused of killing 25-year-old Demetrius Snow of Bangor in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Police say Snow died at a local hospital after the two men got into a fight in a parking lot at 190 Harlow street.

The Penobscot County District Attorney's Office had confirmed that Moore was released from jail hours before the incident happened on two unrelated assault charges.

Moore's defense attorney, Hunter Tzovarras, says they have the wrong man.

"It's our position and it's been Mr. Moore's position all along that he's not guilty of the crime that he's charged for and we plan to show at trial that the state has accused Mr. Moore of a crime that he did not commit," Tzovarras said.