Explosive response team responding to reports of 'suspicious item' left in Bangor Walmart parking lot

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is advising the public to stay away from the Walmart on Stillwater Ave. in Bangor Wednesday afternoon over reports of a "suspicious item" left in the parking lot, police said.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters tells NEWS CENTER Maine police received reports that a suspicious item was left in the Walmart parking lot. Betters said when police arrived they saw what appeared to be a pressure cooker-type device outside of its box that was left in the parking lot.

Out of an abundance of caution, the explosive ordnance disposal team was called to evaluate. The team is on-site trying to determine if there is any type of threat to the public or if it’s an explosive of some kind.

Walmart is currently closed while police respond to the situation.

