Bangor bars prep for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

BANGOR, Maine — It's no secret that many Mainers love St. Patrick's Day and know how to celebrate it.



Many bars in the state will host special menu items, live music, and longer hours Thursday. And of course, they'll have lots of beer.



Geaghan's Pub in Bangor closed its doors for the Irish holiday the past two years because of COVID-19, but this year it is ready to party.



Owner Andrew Geaghan said it's the biggest celebration of the year for them.

"For us, this always feels like the beginning of spring," he said. "I know it's pushing it a little early. But in the state of Maine, winters can be long. We really like to celebrate community on this day and the excitement of coming together and having something to celebrate."

For those celebrating St. Patrick's Day, it's important to think ahead, which includes setting up plans to get home safely, if you plan to drink.

"Giant beer order, big liquor, a lot of Jamison orders going on," John Dobbs, Paddy Murphy's owner, said.

Dobbs said the restaurant in downtown Bangor will have a special schedule on St. Patrick's Day from 6 a.m. to midnight.



"Last year we kind of called it butts and seats. We kind of just did two people in and two people out, that kind of thing," Dobbs said. "This year we are relaxing that quite a bit. We are still going to be keeping an eye on how many people are going to be in here."



Paddy Murphy's will have live bands playing Irish music throughout the day.



"The scotch eggs are only for St. Patty's Day," Dobbs added.

Geaghan's is expecting a big crowd Thursday.



"We are an Irish pub every day of the year, so the preparations are just really getting ready for a bigger crowd," Geagan said. "The crowds that show up will have some Irish music for entertainment throughout the day. Different groups will be coming through."



"For us this year it feels like winter has been almost two years long now, and we are really excited to have the opportunity to feel like a little bit more normalcy is coming," Geaghan said. "We hope it holds. We hope it lasts."

Geaghan's in Bangor will open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.