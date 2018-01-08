BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Electric, water, sewer, and internet?

That is becoming the reality for many cities across the country and Bangor is looking to be next. That's because sometimes the internet can be slow and if it's not slow, you may be paying a lot for it.

Many Mainers see the internet as necessary in their everyday lives.

"I think it's a major thing for businesses and people because you do see more remote workers nowadays and in order for Maine to be able to compete you need to have the infrastructure available." Kiernan McMorrow said. McMorrow works for a software company in California so he works remotely at community workspaces where he uses the internet.

But remote workers aren't the only people that are affected by slow internet.

"We see things like the digital divide where kids who don't have access to the internet, reliable access to the internet can't do homework at home." Tanya Emery, Director of Community and Economic Development at the City of Bangor, said.

All of this isn't to say Bangor doesn't have any high-speed internet, because they certainly do.

"We're very fortunate in Bangor that we do have access to a lot of high-speed internet in some parts of the city. But much of it is not affordable." Emery said.

Sometimes when multiple people are using a connection, it can be difficult. Like at CoVort, a community workspace.

"What we have right now is called a dedicated copper loop but its speed is much much slower than fiber optics." CoVort co-owner, Jason Harkins, said.

The city is still in the early stages of this project and is looking to other communities that have successfully implemented fiber into their cities.

