Bangor debuts grant program to help residents with heating costs

Qualifying Bangor residents can receive up to $2,000 for the purchase and installation of heat pumps and weatherization costs.

BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is offering a new grant program designed to help residents who may be struggling to keep up with the rising cost of gas and oil.

Bangor City Council approved the program in December, and it took effect last week.

The program provides up to $2,000 worth of grant money for the purchase and installation of heat pumps as well as weatherization costs, like insulation and weatherized windows.

To qualify, families must live in Bangor, meet a specific income requirement, and live in an owner-occupied, single-family home.

Jeff LaBree, Bangor Housing and Rehabilitation coordinator, was a member of the team that created this program.

"We thought, well maybe we can help lower and moderate income folks with some of their energy costs," LaBree said.

These grant funds can be combined with rebates offered through Efficiency Maine.

Efficiency Maine's rebates for heat pumps and weatherization are based on assessed value of a home, whereas Bangor's grant program determines funds based on total family income.

Valley Home Services is one of the more than 30 qualified vendors installing heat pumps and offering weatherization services.

"You're going to save up to 40 percent on your utilities versus burning fossil fuels," Josh Tucker, owner of Valley Home Services, said.

The heat pumps are not only less expensive to install, but homeowners who use them typically save more money over time, especially with gas and oil prices on the rise.

"Basically instead of paying roughly around $4,000 for a heat pump, they're going to pay half, and then if they qualify for anything from Efficiency Maine, it might be zero dollars that they pay," Tucker said.

Tucker said heat pumps take about 3 hours to install.

An added bonus, heat pumps can also function as air conditioners.

"If it's something we can help them with we're more than happy to do it," LaBree said.

For more information or to apply for the grant, click here.