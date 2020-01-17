BANGOR, Maine — Bangor International Airport (BGR) hit a record number of domestic air passengers in 2019.

BGR saw six record-breaking months, bringing 2019 to the highest total in the history of the airport at nearly 606,000, according to Airport Director Tony Caruso.

“It sounds cliché, but we truly couldn’t keep growing without the support of the community and the region,” Caruso said. “Our team at BGR, which includes our tenants and stakeholders, continues to provide the best customer service in the business, and I couldn’t be more grateful for their dedication.”

It’s the second year in a row Bangor International Airport saw more than 600,000 domestic air passengers, Caruso said.

“In addition to announcing this milestone for BGR, we want to say thank you to the community that helped make it happen,” Caruso said. “What better way to say thank you than to pay forward the kindness we received over the last year.”

BGR Marketing Manager Aimee Thibodeau said from now until Feb. 14, BGR is collecting and accepting donations of items to give to patients and their caregivers who pass through the airport’s General Aviation terminal for flights to receive medical treatments they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.

Acceptable items to help make their trips more comfortable include: soft blankets, magazines, activity books, fuzzy socks, headphones, stuffed animals, travel pillows, playing cards, etc.

