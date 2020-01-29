BANGOR, Maine — Bangor International Airport placed 5th in USA Today’s '10 Best Small Airports in the U.S.A.' online poll.

Travel experts had narrowed the list down to 20 small airports from all across the country. Then a panel of experts partnered with USA Today '10Best' editors to pick the initial 10 nominees, who were then ranked by popular vote.

Small airports are described as servicing less than 10 million passengers a year.

Aimee Thibodeau, the Marketing and Business Development Manager for the Bangor International Airport, said she knew right away why the airport was nominated.

“It’s our customer service. In a day and age where technology has taken over, we’ve been able to keep up with the technology but maintain the strong sense of customer service and one-on-one personal touch with our customers," Thibodeau said.

Other airports in the running included Daytona Beach International Airport in Florida, Long Beach Airport in California, and Kahului Airport in Hawaii.

The top 10 winners in the category 'Best Small Airport' are as follows:

Huntsville International Airport - Huntsville, Ala. T.F. Green Airport - Warwick, R.I. Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport - Wichita, Kansas Piedmont Triad International Airport - Greensboro, N.C. Bangor International Airport - Bangor, Maine Long Island MacArthur Airport - Islip, N.Y. Indianapolis International Airport - Indianapolis Paine Field - Everett, Wash. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport - Manchester, N.H. Long Beach Airport - Long Beach, Calif.

