'Anyone missing a rabbit?': Bangor hotel guest finds rabbit in room

BANGOR, Maine — It's something you almost have to see to believe. Dave Violette had an unforgettable stay in a Bangor hotel.

Violette said he woke up at 6 a.m. Saturday to his dog Max holding a rabbit in his mouth.

"I went to the front desk, and I was like 'Uh is anyone missing a rabbit by chance?' Violette said. "The guy looked at me like I had three heads. It was great. He's like, 'No.' I said, 'Well, I'll tell you what. We found a rabbit in our room.'"

The hotel didn't know whose it was or how the rabbit made it to the second floor, he said.

"There's a live rabbit in here, and I'm not kidding," Violette recalled telling hotel staff.

Violette said he owns Competitive Contractors, and he's been working 18-hour days to get a project done, so he couldn't believe his eyes at first.

"I didn't think I was going to see that in the morning. I know I'm overtired and stuff, but rabbits appearing out of nowhere in a hotel? That's pretty cool," Violette said.

Since nobody knows whose rabbit it is, Violette said he thinks he'll keep the little guy who he now named Sully, after the lead singer of Godsmack, Sully Erna.

"When Sully comes to town, I'm going to try to get Sully to meet Sully and tell him the story," he said.