BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Bangor High School canceled its homecoming bonfire Thursday night after a parent reported a ‘concerning’ social media post to Bangor Police.

Police said the post included statements “indicated there would be problems” at the event.

The concerned parent made the call just before the event at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

After an investigation, police said they made an arrest and charged that person with terrorizing.

Their identity was not released because they are a juvenile.

The homecoming football game against Cheverus is still schedule for Friday night.

