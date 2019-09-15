BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Fire Department responded to a small fire at an 8-unit apartment building late Sunday afternoon.

The department received a call shortly before 5pm about smoke coming from the second floor of the building located at 413 Hammond St.

Part of Hammond Street was closed for roughly one hour.

Bangor Central Fire, Station 5 and Station 6 all responded. Brewer and Orono Fire Departments provided mutual aid by covering the rest of the city while Bangor crews fought the blaze.

The fire was contained to just one apartment on the second floor. One apartment on the first floor does have minor smoke and water damage. According to Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau, the rest of the building is expected to be livable.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and it is unknown who the occupants are of the unit where the fire began.