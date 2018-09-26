BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Four people have been arrested by drug agents Wednesday as part of an investigation of crack cocaine smuggling in Penobscot County.

Jason Arnold, 24, Tyler Smith, 28, Rickey Johnson Jr., 29, all from Detroit, Michigan, and 29 year old Derek Auger of Brewer were charged with trafficking crack cocaine.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency have been investigating the group for the past month, leading to a search of Auger's vehicle after in Hermon Friday, and residence in Bangor. MDEA agents seized 15 grams of crack cocaine and $4,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

The four were arrested and are currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

MDEA's North Central Task Force is working with Bangor Police and Penobscot County Sheriff's office to crack down on drug smuggling in the region.

The investigation is on going and, according to officials, more arrests could take place.

