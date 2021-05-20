Bangor crews respond to fire early Thursday morning

The Bangor assistant fire chief said all of the residents made it out of the building okay and a couple of cats were rescued as well.

BANGOR, Maine — Several crews responded to an apartment fire in Bangor early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to Charles Street. When they arrived they found the back of the building on fire, which spread to the third floor.

Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Philip Hamm says the people who lived in the building are okay and a couple of cats were rescued as well.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, but it has since been put out. The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.