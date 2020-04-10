Bangor COVID-19 testing site has been relocated

The Northern Light Health COVID-19 testing site, formerly located at Bass Park has moved to 721 Maine Avenue

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center opened a new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility on Sunday.

The new testing site is in a remote parking area currently not being used by Bangor International Airport. It's located at 721 Maine Ave.

"Unfortunately, given the pandemic and certainly the state we’re in, we don’t see this being used here for the next year or two," said Bangor International Airport Director Tony Caruso.

This new facility replaces the temporary testing site at Bass Park. The structure is physically similar in appearance to a two-car, drive through garage.

EMMC Dr. Lisa Billings-Lindsey says the facility will offer better protection to workers and patients during cold weather. "There’s insulation inside, it’s heated as well as cooled. It’s going to be better for not only the winter months, but at the warmer months as well," said Billings-Lindsey.

As colder weather approaches health official's has a few safety tips Mainers should keep in mind.

"Just continue to be vigilant with our masking, and our hand hygiene, and our social distancing," added Dr. Billings-Lindsey.

Patients and community members should continue to call their primary care provider for screening and to schedule a test; all tests must be scheduled ahead of arrival. People who do not have a primary care provider are encouraged to call the statewide screening hotline at 1.844.489.1822. People seeking a test under the state order should visit https://northernlighthealth.org/Resources/COVID-19/Testing to schedule.