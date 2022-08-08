x
Local News

Bangor councilors vote to ban sale of flavored tobacco products

City councilors voted 6 to 1 Monday evening to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor city councilors voted to approve the ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday evening. 

Just before 10:30 p.m., councilors voted 6 to 1 to approve the ban, which will begin January 1, 2023. 

Last fall, city councilors voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, making it the first city in Maine to do so, but neglected to give businesses a 30-day notice before the ban took effect. 

Councilors were then forced to repeal the ordinance in May to comply with the 30-day notice requirement, necessary for the implementation of policies that are more strict than state law. 

Bangor is now the third city in Maine with a flavored tobacco sales ban, following ordinances in Portland and Brunswick. 

