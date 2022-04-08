Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community

Real estate developers recently bought an underutilized piece of property in Bangor, wanting to create new housing opportunities.

BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in the Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities.

Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community.

Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell on the current property of Bangor's Martel Mobile Home park.

He says only a quarter of the lots on the property are being used, which leaves a number of lots empty or with abandoned trailer homes.

Morrison says he's been working with engineers, contractors, and developers, and the next step in the process is taking the idea to city hall Friday afternoon.

“Forward thinking, you know, meeting with the city is obviously going to be the most important part and selling this idea to them and hopefully getting their full 100 percent support," Morrison said.

Affordable housing has been on the minds of city leaders, and Morrison says he's looking to do just that. He says he doesn't expect the prices to reflect the current high-priced rental market.

“I don't foresee the rents having to be anything like what you're seeing in the typical rental market," Morrison said.

Last week, he said he closed on a deal to buy the mobile home park in Bangor.

Morrison says for the people currently living on the land, he has no intentions of kicking them out. His plan in the future may be to buy their home or may even give them one of the new tiny homes.

Morrison is meeting with city leaders Friday afternoon. If he gets approval, he said he's expecting to start the project soon.

"We bought it on speculation hoping, praying that the city will work with us and allow us to do what we want to do."