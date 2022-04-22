Bangor hosts space for all to geek out

Bangor Comic and Toy Con opens its doors to anime fans, comic nerds and pop culture enthusiasts alike.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Comic and Toy Con kicked off Friday afternoon with dozens of vendors, more than a dozen panelists, and even more cosplayers.

“Sixteen different celebrity guests, over 80 vendors," co-owner Will Hesketh said.

Vendors lined the halls of the Bangor Mall, and they would be there sharing and selling their wares until Sunday evening, when the event ends.

“Some of us, myself included, this is our primary way of making a living, so these kinds of shows are very important for us,” Amanda Kahl said.

Kahl is a local comic artist and illustrator who runs a weekly fantasy webcomic.

“It’s something nice to be able to do for the community as well," Hesketh said. "Help bring in more business here in a dying mall to help the businesses, local community, all the restaurants, hotels and bring something unique that we wouldn’t really get to have anywhere else here.”

What’s new this year includes two life-sized “Battle Cats” from the cartoon “He Man,” made by John Marks, a special effects artist.

Marks owns his own company, BrazenMonkey, and travels around the country with his props to different events and cons.

Co-owners of the Bangor Comic and Toy Con convinced Marks to travel from Indianapolis, a three-day journey to set up the night before the Comic and Toy Con began.

“The biggest reason why I think anybody would come to the comic con is really just to step outside and enjoy likeminded people,” co-owner Jay Cochran said.

“If you think you don’t fit in, it’s the perfect place to come,” local cosplayer Jason Knightly said.