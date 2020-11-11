Bangor City Council seat passes from son to father

After serving three terms on the Bangor City Council, Ben Sprague's seat was filled by his father, Jonathan.

BANGOR, Maine — Usually, torches are handed from parent to child—the keys to a business, the deed to property on a lake. But in Bangor this election season, the torch is a seat on the City Council, and the handing is...sort of backwards.

Ben Sprague has been a Bangor City Councilor for nine years, the maximum allowed. Giving up his seat was tough, but it was a little less so once he convinced his father to run for office.

And now his father, Jonathan Sprague is ready to serve.

"I'm honored to follow Ben on the council, the only problem is that he set a very high bar for performance and sensitivity in the community, so I have a lot to live up to, to follow him in what he's done," Jonathan said.





Ben first took office when he was just 27 years old.

"I thought given some of our challenges and what was going on in the world at that time, we needed some younger voices and new energy," Ben says.

Bangor voters elected him three times and now Ben says he's "a little sad that it's now coming to an end, but mostly just grateful to have had the opportunity."

Ben termed out and his 69-year-old father, Jonathan decided to run for Ben's seat on the City Council.

"[Ben] kind of gradually kept mentioning, 'gee I'm going to term out here and maybe this is something you want to think about,'" Jonathan said.

Jonathan said campaigning in the middle of a pandemic was no easy task, but he was able to connect with a lot of Bangor residents.

"I went out to about 1,500 houses, masked, and knocked on a lot of doors, walked a lot of streets," Jonathan said.

On November 3, Jonathan Sprague was elected as one of the newest city council members and was sworn in on Monday, November 9.

"It made it a little easier for me to leave, knowing that there will be a good replacement for me," Ben said.

Jonathan tells NEWS CENTER Maine he is excited to serve in a city he lived and worked for most of his life, but knows it won't be easy.

"I think in the short term I think Bangor is going to be very challenged. We are going to have some very hard budget decisions, what our priorities are going to be, where we are going to find the revenue, and how we are going to move forward, during this period of time where the economy is under such stress," Jonathan said.