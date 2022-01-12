Bangor City Council approves outdoor farmers market this winter

The farmers market's winter schedule kicks off this Sunday, Dec. 4.

BANGOR, Maine — This week, the Bangor City Council voted in favor of allowing the Bangor farmers market to once again lease a parking lot space downtown during the winter months.

The farmers market is typically held at the Upper Abbott Square Parking Lot across from the library on Harlow Street during the summer. Last winter was the first time the market remained outside in the lot as a function of being able to stay open despite the pandemic.

Clare Davitt, a Bangor city councilor, said the farmers wanted the outdoor market to remain open again this winter because they like the consistency of the location for their customers and its accessibility.

"The access to local food and product is obviously incredibly important to get fresh vegetables and get access to anything we can have year-round. So keeping that going, just as a farmers market in general, I know is a priority for them ... Just being able to be out in stores, they can spread out, folks can feel comfortable walking around, being able to use Abbott Lot on Sundays when there's free parking all through downtown. So, it's not, like, a conflict with people needing to park there ..." Davitt said.

Davitt added that it's important to keep showing support for small businesses after the many hurdles they've faced over the last couple of years.

"We want to keep all of our folks going, especially with things like the recent constitutional amendment with the right to food and how that's looking in communities," Davitt said.