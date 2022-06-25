Bangor celebrates 30th anniversary of Pride

BANGOR, Maine — Saturday was a beautiful day in the queen city for the 30th anniversary of its Pride celebration.
Bangor Pride kicked off at 11 a.m. with a parade throughout the streets of downtown. The parade was followed by live bands and musicians, drag performances, artists, vendors, and community resources, all gathered in the city's West Market Square.
Jill Henderson works for Health Equity Alliance and was the lead organizer of the event.
"After the past couple of years of the pandemic and the current landscape of where we are as a country, I think people are excited to be there for each other and show solidarity to each other and show compassion and love and it's so important for people to have a space to do that, a space that's friendly and accessible and welcoming, and that's what we're trying to do here," Henderson said.
Henderson said the celebration doesn't end on Saturday, there are more events happening this weekend at the Bangor Arts Exchange and the Queen City Cinema Club.
