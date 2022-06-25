Bangor celebrates 30th anniversary of Pride

Bangor Pride kicked off at 11 a.m. with a parade throughout the streets of downtown. The parade was followed by live bands and musicians, drag performances, artists, vendors, and community resources, all gathered in the city's West Market Square.

"After the past couple of years of the pandemic and the current landscape of where we are as a country, I think people are excited to be there for each other and show solidarity to each other and show compassion and love and it's so important for people to have a space to do that, a space that's friendly and accessible and welcoming, and that's what we're trying to do here," Henderson said.