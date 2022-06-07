Bangor business owner pleads for the safe return of stolen property

Bethany Gregory planned to open her café in the coming weeks until someone stole her only means of making food.

BANGOR, Maine — Owning and operating businesses can be a tough task alone, but when someone actively sabotages your operation, it can become overwhelming.

Bethany Gregory came to Maine this year to open a small café in Bangor called The Maine Market.

Yesterday, when Gregory was showing a future employee the building, she realized that someone had stolen her barbecue smoker – her only way of cooking food for the café.

Gregory says to buy a new smoker would cost more than ten thousand dollars.

Yesterday she took to Facebook, asking for the person who took the smoker to do the right thing and bring it back.

The Bangor Police Department would like to remind the public they have an anonymous tip line if you have any information about the robbery.

Just call 207-947-7384 and select option 3.