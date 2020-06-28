Bangor area officer signs off for the final time

Sgt. Darryl Peary Jr. retires from Maine State Police after 25 years. His son, Caleb, reading his dad's final sign off.

BANGOR, Maine — Sgt. Darryl Peary Jr. retired from Maine State Police on Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Peary was surrounded by his fellow law enforcement officers and family during an emotional final sign off.

Sgt. Peary's son, Caleb reading his dad's final sign off, "not many people know this but I became a military police officer because of you.

Sgt. Peary's daughter, Caitlin, said her brother Caleb is a military police officer and couldn't travel further than a 60 mile radius from Fort Drum in upstate New York.

"He was heartbroken but this definitely helped," she said.

Sgt. Peary was a member of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, investigating things like homicides in the Greater Bangor Area.