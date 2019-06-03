BANGOR, Maine — Absentee ballots are due tomorrow in the special election race for a House seat in Augusta.

It's voters in Bangor and Orono with the decision at hand.

There are two candidates, Democrat Joe Perry and Republican Thomas White, but just one race -- a special election for an open seat in the state House of Representatives. Not the biggest draw in the world of voting.

"Bigger elections -- that's where you get your excitement, so they're just not energized," Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin said of voters.

Though there's not a big turnout for these elections, there is still time to vote absentee.

Thursday is the last day to request ballots, but they can be returned until the end of election night.

"Of course on a small election, we don't need the room so people can come right here at city hall and vote," Goodwin said. "They can vote right here at city hall all day tomorrow also, and ballots can be returned up to 8 o'clock on election night -- so if they take it home, they have time to return their ballot."

Perry has served in Augusta before, as a state senator about a decade ago. He is eager to get back to work.

"There's almost no democrats in the legislature right now who have experience working with a democratic governor or working with majorities in both houses, and when I was in the legislature that was the scenario," Perry said.

24-year-old White is a recent grad of Maine Maritime Academy and is hoping to see new voices in Augusta. He also hopes to boost the state's economy.

"I think that there's a lot of opportunity for Maine's economy heading into the future, and I think with the background that I had at Maine Maritime Academy and what I'm currently doing at work -- I think that's where my voice could be the loudest," White said.

Polls open next Tuesday, March 12.