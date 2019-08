LEWISTON, Maine — The hot air balloons did not launch for the second day in a row at the Great Falls Balloon Festival.

According to the Great Falls Balloon Festival Facebook page, the first launch at 6 a.m. was cancelled due to low sitting clouds. The second launch scheduled for 6 p.m. was cancelled due to potential safety risks to pilots.

Both launches on Friday were also cancelled.

The next balloon launch is scheduled for 6 a.m. Sunday morning.