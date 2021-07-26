Bald eagle grounded at Maine airport tries to get home to Florida

Thunder the eagle and her primary caretakers were at the Portland International Jetport trying to get home to Florida when weather delayed the trip home

PORTLAND, Maine — Travelers at the Portland International Jetport noticed an unusual passenger trying to fly home Monday.

23-year-old Thunder the bald eagle and her primary caretakers, veterans Patrick Bradley and Dave Wrede, were at the airport trying to get home to Florida.

"I've flown a couple million miles in my life. I've never seen a bald eagle at the airport," said traveler Bill Press.

"We were invited to come here from Tampa, from Florida to participate in a ceremony for Wreaths Across America and bring our bald eagle," said Bradley.

They've had some trouble getting back home because of high temperatures in the Atlanta area. Their flight home to Florida connects in Atlanta where current temperatures would be dangerous for Thunder.

Bradley also said Delta did not have the right person who could transport Thunder's cage.

Thunder didn't seem to mind or mind the attention.

Thunder has become special to her caretakers. Thunder was a few months old when she was shot in the face.

"A pellet went just into her, just behind her right eye, damaging or severing the optic nerve. She's blind on one side," said Bradley.

Wrede got a permit to take care of Thunder ever since the shooting; Bradley jumped on board to help five years ago.

"The bald eagle is the American symbol. It's all patriotism and liberty, but people don't get a chance to see this up close and our purpose in life is to bring this together," said Bradley.

Thunder and her caretakers plan to fly out of Boston Tuesday.

This isn’t something you see everyday! A bald eagle named Thunder and her primary caretakers are at the Portland Jetport trying to get home to Florida. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/S2YXOibdrF — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) July 26, 2021