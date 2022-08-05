Baileyville resident dies in house fire

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire on Summer Street shortly after midnight and upon arrival discovered the body of an adult male inside.

PORTLAND, Maine — One man died in a house fire in Baileyville on Friday.

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire on Summer Street shortly after midnight and, upon arrival, discovered the body of an adult male inside the residence, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The man is believed to be 67-year-old Craig Thompson, who lived alone at that residence.

The man's body was brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, "where an autopsy will be conducted to confirm identity and cause of death," Moss said.

Several nearby fire departments also aided in extinguishing the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but the release states that there is no initial indication of foul play.