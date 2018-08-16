BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Penquis wants to make sure kids have what they need to go back to school.

Penquis is partnering with local businesses-like Katahdin trust and KISS F-M for the “We’ve Got Your Back” backpack drive.

On Thursday, they were taking donations at the Dunkin Donuts on Hogan Road in Bangor.

Katahdin Trust pitched in twenty-five hundred dollars to buy more back-packs.

“The demands actually have gone up considerably when we first started this is about three hundred backpack demand." says Field Glover with Penquis "This year is up to fifteen hundred were still looking for some superhero backpacks to fill in where the need is great and for middle school backpacks,”

To donate visit Penquis.org

