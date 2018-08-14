KITTERY (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The town of Kittery says background checks run on the 21-year-old driver who crashed a van full of summer campers on Aug. 10 did not show any identified records.

State records indicate John Guy, the driver, had a number of moving violations, including two convictions for driving to endanger.

The town is still investigating why the background check performed did not result in an accurate assessment of Guy's history.

