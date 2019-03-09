WATERVILLE, Maine — The first day of school is exciting for people of all ages.

In college, students are taking new classes and visiting with friends they may not have seen all summer.

But not all college students are the same. Some commute, some live on campus. Some enrolled right out of high school, others took time off.

Brian Brewster took 16 years off between finishing his associate's degree. During that time, he worked for 15 years active duty in the United States Air Force. He said going back to school is difficult for many reasons.

"One is my age," he said. "And two I've been out in the world. And I've seen stuff a lot of people never saw. I've been in many different areas in the world and seeing how things are so it's very hard to go back to trying to relearn a theory after seeing a lot of practical and everything else."

Brewster is a single dad to two daughters. He said his girls aren't sure why dad is going back to school, but he hopes this sets a good example to them.

Brewster isn't a traditional college student, but there are other students that might fit the "traditional" mold, and they anything but.

"One-third of the incoming class this year at Thomas College at the undergraduate level have opted into the three-year program," Thomas College Provost, Dr. Thomas Edwards said.

"Even that definition of what a traditional student is, is really changing in today's economic environment," he added.