HARPSWELL (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Some of the first dead seals from New England have tested positive for avian influenza or distemper.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says they have tested the "first batch" of seals that were stranded in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts during the last several weeks.
NOAA says four seals so far have tested positive for both viruses.
|Maine Only
|Stranded
|Dead
|July 2018
|43
|65
|As of Aug. 21, 2018
|41
|179
|Totals
|84
|244
|N.H./Mass.
|Stranded
|Dead
|July 2018
|17
|30
|As of Aug. 21, 2018
|14
|58
|Totals
|31
|88
The first set of seals were analyzed by the Tufts University and the University of California, Davis Laboratories. Officials say many more samples will be tested and analyzed, so it is still too soon to determine if either or both viruses are the primary cause of the spike in seal mortality rates.► Maine beaches see 2.5 times more dead and stranded seals this summer. Why?
Past seal mortality spikes off the New England coast have been linked to avian flu and phocine distemper virus, according to NOAA. However, avian flu and phocine distemper virus have also been detected at low levels in seals along the northeastern U.S. coast in non-outbreak years.
► Dozens of dead seals found on beaches in southern Maine
Anyone who sees a sick or injured seal is asked to call the NOAA hotline: 866-755-NOAA (6622).
NOAA reminds New Englanders to never touch a stranded seal and not to allow pets to get close to them.