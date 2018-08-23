HARPSWELL (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Some of the first dead seals from New England have tested positive for avian influenza or distemper.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says they have tested the "first batch" of seals that were stranded in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts during the last several weeks.

A harbor seal carcass washes ashore Sunday on the beach at Kinney Shores in Saco. 11 dead seals were found Monday on Bayview, Kinney Shores beaches, and on Wells Beach and Ogunquit Beach in the past two days. Ctsy Portland Press Herald

NOAA says four seals so far have tested positive for both viruses.

Maine Only Stranded Dead July 2018 43 65 As of Aug. 21, 2018 41 179 Totals 84 244

N.H./Mass. Stranded Dead July 2018 17 30 As of Aug. 21, 2018 14 58 Totals 31 88

The first set of seals were analyzed by the Tufts University and the University of California, Davis Laboratories. Officials say many more samples will be tested and analyzed, so it is still too soon to determine if either or both viruses are the primary cause of the spike in seal mortality rates.

This dead seal was spotted floating off the coast of Cape Elizabeth on Saturday, Aug. 18 by a fisherman.

Past seal mortality spikes off the New England coast have been linked to avian flu and phocine distemper virus, according to NOAA. However, avian flu and phocine distemper virus have also been detected at low levels in seals along the northeastern U.S. coast in non-outbreak years.



Anyone who sees a sick or injured seal is asked to call the NOAA hotline: 866-755-NOAA (6622).

NOAA reminds New Englanders to never touch a stranded seal and not to allow pets to get close to them.

