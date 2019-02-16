MADISON, N.H. — An autopsy Sunday revealed the 42-year-old woman found dead at her home in Madison, N.H. died of multiple sharp injuries, including deep incised wounds of the neck. A juvenile has been arrested and charged with her murder, according to N.H. State Police.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at 15 Burgdorf Drive in Madison around 6:40 p.m. Friday evening, according to a release from N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult female, who was identified as Melissa Hatch, 42, of Madison. A juvenile has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for killing Hatch, according to MacDonald.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy Sunday. Duval determined that Hatch's cause of death was multiple sharp injuries, including deep incised wounds of the neck.

The investigation into the circumstances of Hatch's death remains active and ongoing. Police cannot release any further information about the perpetrator's identity because of two state laws restricting cases involving juveniles.

Anyone who has information about the crime or who may have driven by the home between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday evening should contact Sergeant Marc Beaudoin of the N.H. State Police at 603-223-8678.