SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Units are clearing out after battling a fire at a campground in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

On June 11, the Scarborough Fire Department posted a notice on Facebook, saying there was an "all hands working" fire at Bayley's Camping Resort, a campground near Old Orchard Beach.

At the time, officials were asking the public to avoid the scene, located at 275 Pine Point Road. Nearby roads were also closed but have since reopened, as of 11:15 p.m.

The Scarborough Police Department says the fire has been contained, but an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The Scarborough Fire Department says no one was injured, but the building is a total loss.

Bayley's Camping Resort has been a travel staple for families since 1970.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.